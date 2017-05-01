Bratislava card offers more for tourists this year
The Bratislava tourist card, Bratislava CARD, has extended its offers for attractions and discounts to the whole Bratislava Region. Local as well as foreign tourists can now use it to enjoy more than 120 discounts, free sightseeing tours of Bratislava in eight languages, free entry to city galleries and museums and free travel via integrated transport across the whole Bratislava region.
