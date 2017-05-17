Amazon chose Slovakia for its top returns centre
Though Amazon, one of the world's largest online retailers, refuses to make public the price-tag of a state-of-the-art returns centre it is now building in SereA in western Slovakia, it did reveal the remuneration packages for entry-level positions. It hopes that by what it calls one of the highest wages in the sector, it will manage to recruit the 1,000 workers it plans to hire over next three years.
