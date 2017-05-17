Alexandra canoe slalom racer Annie Wardle off to junior world champs

Canoe slalom racer Annie Wardle isn't worried so much about tackling the toughest course in Europe, but rather the rumour of snakes in the water. The Alexandra 16-year-old is one of the best whitewater racers in the country and she will compete at the International Canoe Federation Under-18 Junior World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia in July.

