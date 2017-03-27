Yak-40 to be displayed in A1 2ilina
The last Yak-40 plane part of the Interior Ministry's aircraft fleet will soon be put out of service, and transported to Zilina where it will be exhibited at the local university, the TASR newswire reported in late February. "We can confirm that with the arrival of a new Fokker 100 to the Interior Ministry, its predecessor, a Yak-40, will be taken out of service and will soon be sent to the Zilina University," the ministry's spokesperson Peter Lazarov said, as quoted by TASR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC