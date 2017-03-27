Yak-40 to be displayed in A1 2ilina

The last Yak-40 plane part of the Interior Ministry's aircraft fleet will soon be put out of service, and transported to Zilina where it will be exhibited at the local university, the TASR newswire reported in late February. "We can confirm that with the arrival of a new Fokker 100 to the Interior Ministry, its predecessor, a Yak-40, will be taken out of service and will soon be sent to the Zilina University," the ministry's spokesperson Peter Lazarov said, as quoted by TASR.

