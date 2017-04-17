WW2 grenade found in Bratislava during spring cleanup
Police received a report on Friday, April 14, about a metal object resembling military ammunition that was found by inhabitants of Bratislava during a spring cleanup at Ostravska Street in the Old Town borough. Lucia Mihlaikova, spokesperson for the Bratislava Regional Police Corps Directorate informed the TASR news wire.
