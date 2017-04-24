Where Are the Macrons of Central Europe?

Where Are the Macrons of Central Europe?

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has a strong chance to win the upcoming runoff with a decidedly pro-European and liberal program a novelty in a Europe where doomsayers have been predicting the victories of right-wing populists. And that gives hope to liberals who see Macron as a new kind of European leader even if we still don't know what kind of politician he really is.

Chicago, IL

