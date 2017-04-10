Volkswagen thrives in Bratislava

Volkswagen thrives in Bratislava

Volkswagen Slovakia had a good year in 2016, as the carmaker posted its best results ever in several regards, company representatives informed at the annual press conference on April 12. Having risen by 5.1 percent on the year, turnover reached a new record of 7.6 billion last year. VW SK's profit before tax reached 234.1 million.

