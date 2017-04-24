Unions will protest against new rules...

Unions will protest against new rules for hiring foreigners

The trade unions association OZ KOVO is set to organise a protest in Bratislava on April 28, demonstrating against plans to introduce more liberal rules concerning the employment of foreigners in Slovakia. "We accept people from Serbia, for example," said Emil Machyna, head of OZ KOVO, as quoted by the DennA k N daily.

