Slovak media covering the Brexit process are facing fines of up to 6,600 euros for using the unofficial but widely known name for the country in question, Britain, rather than the official United Kingdom. The news outlets have been called out by a state agency charged with enforcing uniform use of official country names in publications, based on an obscure 1995 law passed when Slovakia was just finding its feet as a newly independent nation.

