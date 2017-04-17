Trade unions at Volkswagen Slovakia t...

Trade unions at Volkswagen Slovakia threaten general strike

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia, may face a strike as the representatives of their employees, the Modern Trade Unions , dislike the course and the results of negotiations with the firm's management. "It is striking that the management of Volkswagen Slovakia acts with absolute misunderstanding of the current situation in the company and the state of working and salary conditions of its employees in the collective negotiations," the MOV wrote on social network, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC