Trade unions at Volkswagen Slovakia threaten general strike
Bratislava-based carmaker Volkswagen Slovakia, may face a strike as the representatives of their employees, the Modern Trade Unions , dislike the course and the results of negotiations with the firm's management. "It is striking that the management of Volkswagen Slovakia acts with absolute misunderstanding of the current situation in the company and the state of working and salary conditions of its employees in the collective negotiations," the MOV wrote on social network, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
