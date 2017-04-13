Tightened Schengen checks may slow tr...

Tightened Schengen checks may slow travel

1 hr ago

Bratislava airport recommends those travelling outside the Schengen zone to arrive at the airport at least 2.5 hours before the departure. From Friday April 7, tighter checks at the EU passport-free Schengen area's external borders will mean longer waits at border crossings and airports including Slovakia.

Chicago, IL

