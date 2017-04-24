Three firms vie for former hospital grounds

After the Interior Ministry built the brand new St Michal's hospital in the Bratislava city centre, it offered the premises of the old military hospital located in the PatrA3nka borough of Bratislava, now defunct, for sale. Though the first round of a public tender failed to fetch even one potential buyer, now there are three interested buyers vying for the premises in the fourth round - the Forest Hill Company, Forespo Reality 10 and the software company Eset.

