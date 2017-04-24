Thousands rally against alleged gov't...

Thousands rally against alleged gov't corruption in Slovakia

Thousands of Slovakians are rallying in the capital of Bratislava to protest alleged corruption in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who is a close ally of Fico's, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

