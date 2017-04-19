Thousands of Slovaks protest corrupti...

Thousands of Slovaks protest corruption, demand ouster of PM Fico's ally

Thousands of Slovaks joined a rally on Tuesday to protest against corruption and demand the resignation of the interior minister, a close ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, over his ties with a developer under investigation for tax fraud. Slovakia's economy has boomed and living standards have risen sharply since it joined the European Union in 2004, but many Slovaks say their country lags western Europe in the fight against corruption.

