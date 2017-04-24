The most homeless live in RuA3 4inov borough
Ruzinov has the largest number of homeless among Bratislava's boroughs, one in every five, as showed the results from the historically first census of the homeless from autumn of last year. Many homeless live also in Vrakuna and the Old Town.
