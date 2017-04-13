The Morning Vertical, April 13, 2017

The Morning Vertical, April 13, 2017

Thursday Apr 13

The new report by the Bratislava-based GLOBSEC Policy Institute on Russian active measures in the Visegrad countries is disturbing -- but essential -- reading. The report looks at how internal forces are trying to change the Western geopolitical orientation of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary -- and how those forces are being encouraged, and in some cases manufactured, by Russia.

