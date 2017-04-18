The French in Slovakia would opt for ...

The French in Slovakia would opt for Macron; analyst sees him as winner, too

French citizens who live and/or work permanently in Slovakia made Emmanuel Macron their winner of presidential election's first round, while Francois Fillon ended second. Among French citizens in Slovakia, Macron received 141 votes and Fillon 96 votes on April 23, in the first round of the French presidential election; the second round is slated for May 7, as none of the candidates got the necessary 50+ percent of vote.

