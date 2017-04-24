Ten-millionth car rolls off Slovak pr...

Ten-millionth car rolls off Slovak production lines

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Last year 1,043,237 cars were made in Slovakia, almost 5,000 more than in 2015. This April, the ten-millionth car was made in Slovakia, the Automotive Industry Association of the Slovak Republic announced.

Chicago, IL

