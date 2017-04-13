Students will protest against corruption

Students will protest against corruption

Slovak Spectator

A group of students want to point to the current state in Slovakia, where one scandal overlaps the next and young people go abroad to live, with a protest march scheduled for April 18 in Bratislava. "People probably don't realise it, but many young people don't have a reason to return to Slovakia and our families are split," David Straka, student of a Bratislava-based secondary school and one of the organisers, told the Sme daily.

Chicago, IL

