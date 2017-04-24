Strong U.S. military convoy to cross ...

Strong U.S. military convoy to cross CR, Slovakia in summer

Bratislava/Prague, April 21 - A strong U.S. military convoy will cross the Czech Republic and Slovakia in June and July on its way to an allied exercise in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, Slovak Defence Minister Peter Gajdos told journalists Friday. He said he is releasing the information about the military transit early in order to prevent the public's possible speculations.

