Snow surprised Bratislava

Not only eastern and northern regions of Slovakia were surprised by heavy snowfall in the second half of April. Winter also returned to the capital on April 19. Meteorologists forecast cold and windy weather for the following days, with snow appearing only in the north.

Chicago, IL

