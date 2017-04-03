Slovakian Leader OKs Annulment of Pardons in Kidnapping Case
Slovakia's president has signed a constitutional amendment that makes it possible for lawmakers to annul pardons granted by former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar that barred an investigation into the kidnapping of the son of late President Michal Kovac. The authoritarian Meciar was current President Andrej Kovac's political archrival.
