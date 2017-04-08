Slovakia to have first domestic airliner
New low-cost airline Blue Slovakia is close to obtaining its official permit to provide domestic air transport, the company's managing director Lubomir Kolarik announced on Friday. "We've submitted our request to obtain an air operator's certificate to the Slovak Transport Authority and now we have to wait for the request to be approved.
