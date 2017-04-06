Slovakia says more evidence of salmonella found in Brazilian chicken meat
Slovak veterinary inspectors have found more evidence of salmonella in chicken meat imported from Brazil, Slovak Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Gabriela Matecna announced on Wednesday. The Salmonella Mbandaka bacteria and Salmonella Heidelberg bacteria were found in seven cases in Brazilian chicken meat, in liver and in breasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC