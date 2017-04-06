Slovakia says more evidence of salmon...

Slovakia says more evidence of salmonella found in Brazilian chicken meat

2 hrs ago

Slovak veterinary inspectors have found more evidence of salmonella in chicken meat imported from Brazil, Slovak Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Gabriela Matecna announced on Wednesday. The Salmonella Mbandaka bacteria and Salmonella Heidelberg bacteria were found in seven cases in Brazilian chicken meat, in liver and in breasts.

