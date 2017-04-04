Slovakia must be part of European cor...

Slovakia must be part of European core: PM

Read more: Xinhuanet

Slovakia must be a part of Europe, a part of its core, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said here Tuesday. Fico made the remarks during a discussion at a business club in Bratislava, dismissing as "nonsense" the notion of Slovak opposition politician Richard Sulik to shift into reverse gear.

