Slovakia may be used for smuggling hazardous substances

3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

While Slovakia is not a target of chemical weapons, the substances needed for them may be smuggled through the country. The Slovak Police Corps along with the Ukrainian police have been cooperating in detecting illegal CBRN materials at the Slovak-Ukrainian border for three years.

