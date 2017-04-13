Slovakia does not want Soros' uni

Slovakia does not want Soros' uni

2017-04-13 Slovak Spectator

After a new law passed in Hungary, the Central European University may have to leave the country - but it is unlikely to move to Slovakia. The region's leading university's possibly forced departure from Budapest could be a chance for another country in the region to become the home of this top educational institution.

Chicago, IL

