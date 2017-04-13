Slovak parliament cancels amnesties on 1995 kidnapping of president's son

Slovakia's parliament on Wednesday cancelled amnesties granted by former prime minister Vladimir Meciar to his secret service chief and 12 others for the 1995 kidnapping of the then president's son, paving the way for a fresh probe. Former Slovak President Michal Kovac waves to anti-government demonstrators protesting against the policies of Slovak Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar in Bratislava in this March 25, 1998 file photo.

