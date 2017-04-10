Slovak low-cost airline wants to laun...

Slovak low-cost airline wants to launch domestic flights

Read more: Slovak Spectator

The newly emerging low-cost airline Blue Slovakia wants to provide scheduled domestic air transport in Slovakia and is waiting for permits. "We have submitted our request to obtain an air operator's certificate to the Transport Authority and now we have to wait for the request to be approved," said the company's managing director, Lubomir Kolarik, as cited by the TASR newswire.

