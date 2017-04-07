Slovak army confirms stolen ammunition

Unspecified ammunition was stolen from the Slovak Armed Forces' stocks in Western Slovakia, Parliamentary Vice-chairman Andrej Hrnciar and former defense minister Lubomir Galko reported after a parliamentary defense and security committee session on Friday. "The missing ammunition of six boxes containing hand grenades and one box with reactive anti-tank grenades was stolen.

