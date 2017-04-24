Senate Chair Tariceanu: New split in Europe to lead to shattered, weak union instead of strong one

Chairman of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a conference of chairs of the EU parliaments in Bratislava that now, more than ever before, the European Union needs to redefine its trajectory, while the European citizens should get together to build a stronger union. "A new split in Europe will deepen the existing gaps and lead to a shattered and weak union, and no way to a strong one.

