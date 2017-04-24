Senate Chair Tariceanu: New split in Europe to lead to shattered, weak union instead of strong one
Chairman of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a conference of chairs of the EU parliaments in Bratislava that now, more than ever before, the European Union needs to redefine its trajectory, while the European citizens should get together to build a stronger union. "A new split in Europe will deepen the existing gaps and lead to a shattered and weak union, and no way to a strong one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC