Seminar about Tiso takes place in Nitra

Martin Lacko - then still an UPN employee - at a commemorative meeting hailing Slovak independence and Jozef Tiso, in Zilina in 2013. Seventy years have passed since Jozef Tiso, the Roman Catholic priest and president of the Nazi-allied wartime Slovak State, which sent tens of thousands of Slovak citizens to their deaths, was executed as a war criminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.