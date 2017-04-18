Sacred Fire crowdfunding campaign raises $65,000

As a result, the narrative-based, psychological RPG for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will include extended character customization, and expanded voice-over content for the main player character and key supporting cast. Set for release on PC in Spring 2018 , Sacred Fire surpassed its initial funding target of $50,000 USD, and concluded its Kickstarter campaign by raising exactly $65,000 USD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.