RegioJet wants to substitute state trains

Czech private railway carrier, RegioJet, has approached the Transport Ministry with an offer to operate trains on two routes from Slovakia to the Czech Republic that are currently being subsidised. The offer concerns three pairs of trains that operate between HumennA© - KoA ice - A1 2ilina and Prague, and four pairs of trains that operate between A tAorovo - Bratislava - KAoty and Prague, the SITA newswire reported.

