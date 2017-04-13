Police confirm raid on several Slovak...

Police confirm raid on several Slovak firms

Police have confirmed that members of the National Criminal Agency have been deployed in an operation on April 6th. "We can confirm that in several places of Slovakia, members of the National Criminal Agency have been carrying out search and detention proceedings," Police Presidium spokesperosn Denisa BaloghovA told the SITA newswire.

Chicago, IL

