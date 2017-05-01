Police charge 2 lawmakers from Slovak...

Police charge 2 lawmakers from Slovak far-right party with extremism

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Slovakia's police said on Saturday they have charged two members of parliament from a far-right People's Party-Our Slovakia with extremism for hate speech against the Roma, the Jews and Islam. If found guilty, they are facing up to six years in prison, according to the penal code.

