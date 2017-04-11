Plans For Two New Q Models in the Audi Production Network

April 11, 2017: Audi is to expand its portfolio with two new Q models and has announced where they will be built: Production of the Audi Q8 will start in Bratislava in 2018 and the first Audi Q4 will drive off the assembly line in Gyor in 2019. "We will integrate two completely new Qmodels into the existing production network and will thus increase our competitiveness in an extremely important segment," stated Audi's Board of Management Member for Production and Logistics, Prof.

