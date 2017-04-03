Peugeot asks Slovak government for st...

Peugeot asks Slovak government for stimulus

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The PSA Peugeot Citroen carmaker will no longer produce the Peugeot 208 in Trnava but will instead manufacture a small city car with the draft name, P21. It wants the Slovak state to contribute financially to the change in the assembly line and the planned expansion of capacity, the Sme daily wrote on April 4. Peugeot Slovakia is asking for an investment stimulus amounting to almost 19 million euros, in the form of a tax holiday; it plans to invest a 165 million during its expansion of production, and to hire 420 people with an average gross wage of a 1,395 a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC