Peugeot asks Slovak government for stimulus

The PSA Peugeot Citroen carmaker will no longer produce the Peugeot 208 in Trnava but will instead manufacture a small city car with the draft name, P21. It wants the Slovak state to contribute financially to the change in the assembly line and the planned expansion of capacity, the Sme daily wrote on April 4. Peugeot Slovakia is asking for an investment stimulus amounting to almost 19 million euros, in the form of a tax holiday; it plans to invest a 165 million during its expansion of production, and to hire 420 people with an average gross wage of a 1,395 a month.

