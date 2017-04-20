Northern Slovakia reports emergency d...

Northern Slovakia reports emergency due to extremely cold weather

Northern Slovakia has announced an emergency situation due to extreme cold and windy weather, Marian Barilla of the self-governing region of Presov said Thursday. Police closed several roads in the area including the highway connecting eastern and western Slovakia.

