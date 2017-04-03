News Agency, Slovakia's TASR News Agency sign co-op
According to the document, the news agencies will support the regular exchange of operational information, analytical and multimedia materials about the sociopolitical, economic, social, as well as cultural and humanitarian life in Slovakia and Azerbaijan. The agreement includes the items according to which the news agencies will be able to exchange not only news, but also photos and videos.
