New SUV Audi Q8 to be produced only in Bratislava

The brand-new SUV Audi Q8 will be made exclusively at Volkswagen Slovakia's plant in Bratislava, with production to be launched in 2018 - We view it as a display of great confidence in us to be entrusted with the production of the prestigious Audi Q8 model," VW SK spokesperson, Lucia KovaroviA MakayovA , announced on April 11. "We're happy with the entire team in Bratislava," said VW SK Board chairman Ralf Sacht, noting that the Bratislava plant is being considered as Volkswagen's showcase, with quality cars being produced by skilled staff for customers worldwide. In producing the new upper-class SUV model, VW SK will use technologies and experience learnt from producing the Audi Q7 model, the TASR newswire wrote.

