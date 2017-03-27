New postal stamp commemorates Jewish ...

New postal stamp commemorates Jewish deportations

The Slovak post office is commemorating the memory of holocaust victims; with the 75th anniversary of first deportation of Jews to concentration camps, a new postal stamp named Honour was released to hounour holocaust victims. An exhibition at the Postal museum in Banska Bystrica is opening with the same name.

Chicago, IL

