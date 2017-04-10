New law would reform utility regulator

Following the uproar over electricity price hikes at the beginning of the year that led to the resignation of the head of the energy regulator, the government has proposed a new law to give ministers the power to appoint his successor. Critics are warning that the regulator is being politicized; the economy minister has acknowledged that the need for what he calls 'political responsibility' is a consideration.

