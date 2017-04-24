Mercedes-Benz's new model has Europea...

Mercedes-Benz's new model has European premiere in Bratislava

9 hrs ago

After it was introduced in Shanghai, the new Mercedes-Benz limousine of the S class had its European premiere on April 25 at the traditional Motor Show / AutosalA3n at Bratislava's Incheba fairground. Its greatest advantage is not just advanced technology but also the possibility to let the car be self-driven for some time.

Chicago, IL

