Jaguar project tagged best of CEE region

1 hr ago

The plans of carmaker Jaguar Land Rover in Slovakia is the best project in central and eastern European region, decided at an annual investment meeting held on April 2-4 in Dubai. The jury appointed by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies preferred the project, submitted by the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency in cooperation with the Slovak Embassy in Abu Dhabi, to the candidate from Poland, the TASR newswire reported.

