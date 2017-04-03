Inspectors find salmonella-tainted Br...

Inspectors find salmonella-tainted Brazilian meat in Slovakia

5 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

During a recent world-wide scandal, Slovak veterinary inspectors found Brazilian meat tainted with salmonella in Bratislava, but without any of the chemical substances that were allegedly used in Brazil to disguise rotten meat. L-R: Agriculture Minister Gabriela MateA nA and head of Veterinary and Food Directorate Jozef BA reA at a press conference Agriculture Minister Gabriela MateA nA , Health Minister TomA A Drucker and State Veterinary and Food Directorate general director Jozef BA reA reported on March 31 that they recalled Brazilian meat imported into Slovakia.

