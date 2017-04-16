Hungary remembers Holocaust victims a...

Hungary remembers Holocaust victims amid calls for tolerance

Sunday Apr 16

Participants of the March of the Living, which commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, cross the River Danube on Chain Bridge in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The annual event marks the 73rd anniversary of the beginning of the Hungarian holocaust, during which some 600 thousand Jewish Hungarians were deported to Nazi death camps.

Chicago, IL

