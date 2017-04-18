Hungary remembers Holocaust victims amid calls for tolerance

Participants of the March of the Living, which commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, walk along the Pest embankment of the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017. The annual event marks the 73rd anniversary of the beginning of the Hungarian holocaust, during which some 600 thousand Jewish Hungarians were deported to Nazi death camps.

