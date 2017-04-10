Hospital rankings offer necessary feedback
All three health insurers in Slovakia regularly publish lists of the best and worst medical facilities on their websites, based on feedback from their clients. Yet it is essential to look at the ranking from a broader perspective as the methods used by the insurers often differ.
