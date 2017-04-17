Holocaust victims commemorated in mar...

Holocaust victims commemorated in march amid calls for tolerance

Participants of the March of the Living, which commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, walk along the Pest embankment of the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march in remembrance of the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust. Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march in remembrance of the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust.

